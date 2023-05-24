17,407 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,847,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GEMD opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.