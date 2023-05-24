17,407 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,847,000.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS GEMD opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.
