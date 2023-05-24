1,934 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

