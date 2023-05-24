1,967 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,669,000 after acquiring an additional 458,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -39.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

