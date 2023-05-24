2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 63,212 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

