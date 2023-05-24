24,320 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.