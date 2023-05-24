24,320 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
