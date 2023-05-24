2,515 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 604.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,801. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.8 %

HSIC opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

