2,813 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %
AFL opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.
Aflac Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.
Insider Transactions at Aflac
In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Aflac
Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.
