41,087 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

