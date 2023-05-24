4,458 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

