AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

AAC Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AACAY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CLSA raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

