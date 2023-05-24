AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 1,147,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,717,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,829,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,516,000 after purchasing an additional 132,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after acquiring an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 237,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,608,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after buying an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.