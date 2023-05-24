Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Down 2.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.37. Approximately 494,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,384,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18,617.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

