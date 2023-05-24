Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. 25,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,005,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acelyrin news, CFO Mardi Dier bought 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,233,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008 over the last 90 days.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

