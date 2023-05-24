Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Ackermans & Van Haaren’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of AVHNY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

