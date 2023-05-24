ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus cut their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.13 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 406.3% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 574,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

