Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.
Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WMS opened at $96.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems
In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
