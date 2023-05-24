Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 19,489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $353.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

