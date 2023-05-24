Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,510 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

