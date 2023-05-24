Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC grew its position in Intuit by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 89,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 93,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.80 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

