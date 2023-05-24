Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $208.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $192.38 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

