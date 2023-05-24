Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,940 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

