Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $32.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.98% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

