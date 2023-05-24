Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 39,353 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,676,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,092,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74.

Redwire Stock Performance

NYSE RDW opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

