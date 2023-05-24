Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

