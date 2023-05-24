Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 2.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 300,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,526,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $880.52 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

