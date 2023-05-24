Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 2.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 300,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,526,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $880.52 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.
Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems
In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.