Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.