Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
