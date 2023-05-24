Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

