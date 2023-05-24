Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 199,473 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.54% of Agilent Technologies worth $241,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.87.

Shares of A opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

