Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.93-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.87.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,114,000 after acquiring an additional 386,125 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

