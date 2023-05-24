Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

