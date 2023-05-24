Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64,090 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

