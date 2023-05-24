Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $472,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.