Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $460.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.74. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

