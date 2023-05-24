Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Sigma Lithium

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

