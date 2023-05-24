Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 15,400 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

