Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,459,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after buying an additional 489,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Activity

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

