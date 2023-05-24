Alexander G. Warren Sells 2,442 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

