Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $160.70

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.70 and last traded at $160.70, with a volume of 2638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after buying an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.