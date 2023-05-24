Alexis Herman Sells 2,350 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 5.1 %

MGM opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

