Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Director Dan Levitan Purchases 11,300 Shares

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) Director Dan Levitan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $13,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,627.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dan Levitan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Dan Levitan purchased 1,304 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $1,525.68.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68.
Allbirds Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BIRD opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
