Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Director Dan Levitan Purchases 11,300 Shares

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) Director Dan Levitan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $13,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,627.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Levitan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Dan Levitan purchased 1,304 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $1,525.68.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68.

Allbirds Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BIRD opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

