Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $222,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 846,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,895,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after purchasing an additional 686,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

