Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Purchases $110,250.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at $52,300,849.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.80 million, a PE ratio of -243.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Altus Power, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $14.72.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.