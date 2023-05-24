Ambra R. Roth Sells 830 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTSI stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 86,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

