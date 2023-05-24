American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $73,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,020 shares of company stock worth $6,491,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

