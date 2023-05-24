American Express (NYSE:AXP) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Critical Comparison

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 1 5 6 0 2.42 American Express 3 8 6 0 2.18

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 34.90%. American Express has a consensus target price of $177.41, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than American Express.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 3.16 -$320.41 million ($0.31) -17.06 American Express $52.86 billion 2.14 $7.51 billion $9.51 16.04

This table compares SoFi Technologies and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -13.72% -4.70% -1.40% American Express 13.00% 29.44% 3.26%

Summary

American Express beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other. The USCS segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards to U.S consumers. The CS segment offers proprietary corporate and small business cards and provides services to U.S. businesses, including payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. The ICS segment focuses on a range of proprietary consumer, small business and corporate cards outside the United States. It also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and loyalty coalition businesses. The GMNS segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and op

