Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 3.8%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 52,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 182,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.