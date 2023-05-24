Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

