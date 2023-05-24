Analysts Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Target Price at $34.60

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Activity at Enviva
In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,610. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva
Enviva Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of EVA stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $640.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. Enviva has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $80.65.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva (EVA)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.