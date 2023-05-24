Analysts Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Target Price at $34.60

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,610. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Stock Up 9.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Enviva by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enviva by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $640.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. Enviva has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

