Analyzing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Asana 2 9 4 0 2.13

Profitability

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $71.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Asana has a consensus price target of $21.84, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -9.84% -0.23% -0.11% Asana -74.52% -159.46% -49.22%

Volatility & Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $572.22 million 9.85 -$43.43 million ($0.73) -95.77 Asana $547.21 million 8.18 -$407.77 million ($2.04) -10.24

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Asana on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

