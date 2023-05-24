Analyzing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) & Its Rivals

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 706 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -21.42 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million -8.09

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -15.13% -5.83% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.